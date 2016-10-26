Help firefighters raise money for MDA

Merced City firefighters are volunteering for n their annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser at the intersection of Olive Avenue and G Street to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Merced students donate coats for winter

Students at Muir and Burbank elementary schools in Merced are demonstrating compassion by donating coats to help other children in the community. Members of ‘The Lunch Bunch,’ a donation club made up of students from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, asked classmates to contribute coats and sweaters during the first two weeks of October. Video By Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Local

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and Atwater Police officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.

Education

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Editor's Choice Videos