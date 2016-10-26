Help firefighters raise money for MDA

The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and Atwater Police officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.