Atwater Apartment Fire

Ten people were displaced Monday, Oct 24, 2016, when fire gutted a small apartment complex on East Bellevue Road in Atwater. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2016. The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. An AR15-style pistol was found nearby.

Atwater FFA students prepare for national competition in Indiana

Atwater seniors and Future Farmers of America members perform a titratable acidity test on a sample of milk to test for bacterial growth and possible contamination at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Nine FFA members will be competing in the California National FFA CDE Finals in Indianapolis, Ind., on Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

The Atwater Police Department investigates the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a freight train at the intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. According to Atwater Police Sgt. Dick Wisdom, the tractor-trailer became stuck on a center divider while attempting to make a right turn from Atwater Boulevard onto Applegate Road. According to Wisdom and Atwater Police officer Jose Torres, a California Highway Patrol officer, who's dashcam recorded the crash, signaled to the driver of the truck to exit the vehicle as the train was approaching. No injuries were reported.

Reyes Students Celebrate Success in Merced

Students at Reyes Elementary School in Merced enjoyed an inspiring celebration Thursday morning. Those who met or exceeded standards on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and/or the California Standards Test received medals engraved with their names. Then they took part in a parade through the campus as their teachers and classmates from every grade level cheered, clapped, waved streamers, and even played percussion instruments. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

