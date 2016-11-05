2016 Merced Field of Honor

A 52-year-old suspected gunman has surrendered to Merced police after engaging in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Beckman Way in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Three people, believed to be family members of the gunman, were shot Friday afternoon on Beckman Way.
Research shows for every day a child is absent, they fall two to three days behind their peers because they have to play catch-up. So if a student is absent once a month, they could fall about 30 days behind by the end of the school year. This week, Sara Sandrik takes a deeper look at the importance of consistent school attendance. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2016. The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. An AR15-style pistol was found nearby.
Yosemite High School teacher Jeff Rivero speaks about the program's raised garden at Yosemite High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Rivero received a national award from the Environmental Protection Agency for his program that teaches students environmental lessons through hands-on activities.
Students at Muir and Burbank elementary schools in Merced are demonstrating compassion by donating coats to help other children in the community.
Members of ‘The Lunch Bunch,’ a donation club made up of students from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, asked classmates to contribute coats and sweaters during the first two weeks of October. Video By Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District