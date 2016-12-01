Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

The Merced City School District is proud to serve a diverse community, including many families with a primary language other than English. We also know how important it is to help all of our students become proficient in English and the powerful role relatives can play in supporting their education. That’s why we’re working to raise awareness about a program our district offers called Community Based English Tutoring, or CBET.
Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Sheriff's deputies have found the truck belonging to an off-duty volunteer firefighter who stopped to help at the scene of a crash in Ballico Thursday morning. A man involved in the crash pointed a gun at the firefighter before taking his truck.
Five MMA fighters visited Sequoia High School on Friday, Nov 4,2016, for Positive Choices Day and shared their stories of overcoming challenges and encouraged students to make good decisions for their future.
Jose Martinez, 38, of Merced, asks the public to keep a look out for his two missing daughters Lyza Martinez, 11, and Drea Martinez, 12, at his home in Merced, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Lyza and Drea did not return home after visiting with their biological mother Rene Snider on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
A 52-year-old suspected gunman has surrendered to Merced police after engaging in a standoff with law enforcement officers on Beckman Way in Merced, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Three people, believed to be family members of the gunman, were shot Friday afternoon on Beckman Way.