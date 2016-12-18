Fire in downtown Merced

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. Students used personal and donated money on Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, , according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children in communities, collected the items to give to local area families in time for Christmas. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District