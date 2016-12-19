Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

Merced farmers showed up in downtown Merced on tractors Monday morning to take a stand against the State Water Resources Control Board's Bay-Delta Plan.
Crime

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

Police and school officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a classroom last month in Atwater. If you have any information as to the identity of this person please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and reference Case # AG16-03639. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Video courtesy of Merced Union High School District

Education

Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

Kindergartners at Burbank Elementary School in Merced helped to make sure children in need don’t didn’t go without gifts this holiday season. Students used personal and donated money on Tuesday to purchase stuffed animals, action figures, games and other items children would enjoy, , according to a statement from the Merced City School District. Representatives from Toys for Tots, a nationwide organization aiming to distribute toys to children in communities, collected the items to give to local area families in time for Christmas. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Local

Three displaced in Merced house fire

Fire raced through a garage early Friday, gutting part of a home on the northern outskirts of Merced and displacing three people, including an elderly couple. Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

The Merced City School District is proud to serve a diverse community, including many families with a primary language other than English. We also know how important it is to help all of our students become proficient in English and the powerful role relatives can play in supporting their education. That’s why we’re working to raise awareness about a program our district offers called Community Based English Tutoring, or CBET. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Local

Merced deputies seeking carjacking suspect

Sheriff's deputies have found the truck belonging to an off-duty volunteer firefighter who stopped to help at the scene of a crash in Ballico Thursday morning. A man involved in the crash pointed a gun at the firefighter before taking his truck.

