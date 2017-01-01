Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Firefighters respond to the scene of a structure fire at the Asian Food and Gifts located at 630 West Main Street in downtown Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. According to Merced City Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, Turlock City Fire and Atwater City Fire assisted in battling the fire. According to Wilkinson, the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.