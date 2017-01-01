Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Local

Bill to increase water storage in Merced

Merced-area leaders praised a new law that they say will increase water storage and benefit the region in the driest of years. They spoke Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com)

Local

Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

Firefighters respond to the scene of a structure fire at the Asian Food and Gifts located at 630 West Main Street in downtown Merced, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. According to Merced City Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, Turlock City Fire and Atwater City Fire assisted in battling the fire. According to Wilkinson, the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Crime

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

Police and school officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a classroom last month in Atwater. If you have any information as to the identity of this person please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and reference Case # AG16-03639. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Video courtesy of Merced Union High School District

Editor's Choice Videos