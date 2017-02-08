Flood brings Miles Creek to Merced residence door step

The flooding in Miles Creek caused extensive damage in the 700 Block of Reilly Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Video by Monica Velez/ mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

High school athletes aren’t the only ones making commitments as part of National Signing Day 2017. Hundreds of Merced City School District students put their names on posters and banners this week as a symbol of their commitment to education. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Local

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."

Editor's Choice Videos