Fire reported in vacant Merced building

High school athletes aren’t the only ones making commitments as part of National Signing Day 2017. Hundreds of Merced City School District students put their names on posters and banners this week as a symbol of their commitment to education.
Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten.
Undocumented University of California, Merced students Zuleyma Guillermo, 21, and Reyna Gabriel-Peralta, 20, speak about living with fellow undocumented UC Merced students at two rental properties run by Mi Casa S.A.L.E. through the UC Merced student group Students Advocating Law and Education in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Merced Union High School student Mina Lopez, 14, has her wish granted by The Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic, during a ceremony at Yosemite High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Lopez, who is battling leukemia, will travel to San Francisco to meet Yankovic.
It seems the first week of the new year is a perfect time to look back at some of those moments and also to share a few of the many things we’re looking forward to in 2017.
