Le Grand flooding forces evacuations

Eman Ali, 12, and her father Ahmed, arrive to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 after being stuck in Djibouti for more than a week because of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.
Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten.
Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Undocumented University of California, Merced students Zuleyma Guillermo, 21, and Reyna Gabriel-Peralta, 20, speak about living with fellow undocumented UC Merced students at two rental properties run by Mi Casa S.A.L.E. through the UC Merced student group Students Advocating Law and Education in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Merced Union High School student Mina Lopez, 14, has her wish granted by The Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic, during a ceremony at Yosemite High School in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Lopez, who is battling leukemia, will travel to San Francisco to meet Yankovic.