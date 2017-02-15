Atwater teen impresses with singing voice

Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors’ Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she’s prepared to sing it during the school’s graduation ceremony later this year. Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl’s home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde. Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39. Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

High school athletes aren’t the only ones making commitments as part of National Signing Day 2017. Hundreds of Merced City School District students put their names on posters and banners this week as a symbol of their commitment to education. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Education

Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

Students at Peterson Elementary School in Merced enjoyed a special science lesson Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Merced County Mosquito Abatement District visited three classrooms to teach third graders all about mosquitoes. They spoke about the diseases the insects can spread, their life cycle, and how our immune systems respond to being bitten. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Editor's Choice Videos