Two Merced homes damaged in fire

Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors' Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she's prepared to sing it during the school's graduation ceremony later this year. Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl's home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde. Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39. Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde.