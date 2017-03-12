Two Merced homes damaged in fire

Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Weaver Performing Arts students perform "The Wizard of Oz" for are schoolchildren at the Merced, Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Performances will be open to the public on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..
Destiny Hyde, a 17-year-old senior at Atwater High School, sang the National Anthem before the Seniors’ Night game Tuesday against Buhach Colony High School. Hyde has sung the anthem on many occasions during her time at the high school and her mother says she’s prepared to sing it during the school’s graduation ceremony later this year.
Tuesday marked the last time the high school senior will sing before a girl’s home basketball game, according to her mother, Kisha Hyde.
Hyde went on to help her team beat their cross-town rivals 43-39.
Video courtesy of Kisha Hyde. rparsons@mercedsun-star.com