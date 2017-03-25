Cesar Chavez march in Merced

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Snelling Road in Merced County, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. Kevin William Mayhew, 40, of Turlock, fled Thursday while Turlock Police served a search warrant. Mayhew led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit entering Merced County. The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip, got out of the vehicle and began firing and assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and was transported to a Modesto hospital.