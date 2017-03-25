Cesar Chavez march in Merced

People chant and march during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Snelling Road in Merced County, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. Kevin William Mayhew, 40, of Turlock, fled Thursday while Turlock Police served a search warrant. Mayhew led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit entering Merced County. The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip, got out of the vehicle and began firing and assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and was transported to a Modesto hospital.

Merced's mini-March Madness

Merced fifth- and sixth-graders get to compete on the court thanks to a program parents were asking for, school officials said Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com)

Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

Merced City School District schools have been hosting science fairs over the past several days, and on Wednesday the top three projects from each elementary school and top six from each middle school were presented during a district-wide science fair at our Professional Development Center on Brookdale Avenue. They included everything from wind power experiments to a test of drinking water quality to a video game for the blind. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

Weaver Performing Arts students perform "The Wizard of Oz" for are schoolchildren at the Merced, Theatre in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Performances will be open to the public on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..

