Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

An elderly woman and 5-year-old boy were pulled from a house fire Thursday that also injured three responding police officers, officials said. Los Banos Fire Chief Tim Marrison said reports came in of a structure fire at a home in the 1200 block of Santa Cruz Way, at the intersection of North Santa Rosa St., at 4:36 p.m. While on the way, firefighters received word that children were trapped inside the home. Officers who first arrived on the scene entered the living area amid heavy smoke and located the elderly woman and boy, before the fire spread to the back side of the home. “Luckily, patrol officers, police officers were in the area,” Marrison said. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise