Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

An elderly woman and 5-year-old boy were pulled from a house fire Thursday that also injured three responding police officers, officials said. Los Banos Fire Chief Tim Marrison said reports came in of a structure fire at a home in the 1200 block of Santa Cruz Way, at the intersection of North Santa Rosa St., at 4:36 p.m. While on the way, firefighters received word that children were trapped inside the home. Officers who first arrived on the scene entered the living area amid heavy smoke and located the elderly woman and boy, before the fire spread to the back side of the home. “Luckily, patrol officers, police officers were in the area,” Marrison said. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.

Local

Merced County STEM Fair

Merced County fifth through eighth graders display projects involving science, technology, engineering and math during the first Merced County STEM Fair at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The top three teams will advance to the state competition and represent Merced County.

Editor's Choice Videos