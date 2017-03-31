Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

As a math intervention teacher at Bryant Middle School, Shannon Mauras knew that projects rooted in the science, technology, math and science could help her students gain a greater interest. She remembered a project she completed in eighth grade that elicited loads of creativity: a Rube Goldberg machine. A Rube Goldberg device is one that uses a series of kinetic and sometimes complicated parts and methods to solve a simple problem or task. So she introduced the project to her classes. And they have loved it. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise
rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Education

Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.

Local

Cesar Chavez march in Merced

People chant and march during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.

Local

Merced County STEM Fair

Merced County fifth through eighth graders display projects involving science, technology, engineering and math during the first Merced County STEM Fair at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The top three teams will advance to the state competition and represent Merced County.

Editor's Choice Videos