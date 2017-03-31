Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

As a math intervention teacher at Bryant Middle School, Shannon Mauras knew that projects rooted in the science, technology, math and science could help her students gain a greater interest. She remembered a project she completed in eighth grade that elicited loads of creativity: a Rube Goldberg machine. A Rube Goldberg device is one that uses a series of kinetic and sometimes complicated parts and methods to solve a simple problem or task. So she introduced the project to her classes. And they have loved it. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise