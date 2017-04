Officers from UC Merced, the California Highway Patrol and Merced firefighters teamed up with Special Olympic athletes and Save Mart in Merced on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to raise money for a good cause. The “Bagging for Bucks” event featured athletes and emergency responders bagging groceries and helping shoppers to their cars for “tips,” which were donated to the Special Olympics to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Video by Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsun-star.com