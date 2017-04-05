Clothesline Project raises awareness of sexual assault
The University of California, Merced organization Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education, or CARE, raises awareness of sexual assault during the Clothesline Project on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Andrew KuhnMerced Sun-Star
