Victims of violence remembered, honored in Merced

The women and families of other victims were recognized on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the annual Victims’ Rights ceremony hosted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office during Victims Rights Week.
A crowd of about 100 people, including victims’ families, law enforcement and public officials, gathered. Victims’ photos were displayed, and their families hung remembrance stars on a tree in the park.
Video by Brianna Calix/Merced Sun-Star
