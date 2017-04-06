Victims of violence remembered, honored in Merced

The women and families of other victims were recognized on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the annual Victims’ Rights ceremony hosted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office during Victims Rights Week. A crowd of about 100 people, including victims’ families, law enforcement and public officials, gathered. Victims’ photos were displayed, and their families hung remembrance stars on a tree in the park. Video by Brianna Calix/Merced Sun-Star
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Clothesline Project raises awareness of sexual assault

Local

Clothesline Project raises awareness of sexual assault

The University of California, Merced organization Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education, or CARE, raises awareness of sexual assault during the Clothesline Project on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos