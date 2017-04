Merced firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a Thursday night fire at an apartment complex in the 400 block of West 23rd Street in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 7, 2017. According to Capt. Morgan Madruga, one person was inside the building when the fire occurred and exited the building with help from Merced police. One arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing according to Madruga.