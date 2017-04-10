Merced parent gives guitar to Chenoweth student whose house burned, was burglarized
Alejandro Baez gifted his guitar to his daughter's classmate at Chenoweth Elementary School so 12-year-old Joe Tapatillo III could pursue his dream to be a musician after his guitar was stolen when his house caught fire last year.
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
On Sunday April 9, 2017 community members gather at Livingston Middle School for the sixth annual kite festival that featured kites of all sizes and colors, cultural performances, vendors and a health fair. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com