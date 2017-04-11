Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

A car crashed into the back of a Los Banos school bus Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mercey Springs Road and Overland Avenue. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.
Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise
Alejandro Baez gifted his guitar to his daughter's classmate at Chenoweth Elementary School so 12-year-old Joe Tapetillo III could pursue his dream to be a musician after his guitar was stolen when his house caught fire last year.