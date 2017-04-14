One person dead in collision on Highway 59 in Merced

The California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving a bus and a minivan in the 5900 block of North Highway 59 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Fatal collision on Highway 59

Local

Fatal collision on Highway 59

At least one person is dead and two more were airlifted to a hospital after a small bus carrying farm workers and a mini van collided on North Highway 59 just past Bellevue Road in Merced County

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

Local

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

A car crashed into the back of a Los Banos school bus Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mercey Springs Road and Overland Avenue. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case. Video by Vikaas Shanker/Los Banos Enterprise

Editor's Choice Videos