Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy

A murder mystery that began two months ago when the body of a 30-year-old Chinese immigrant was found in a trash bin in a dark Merced alleyway ended Friday with the arrest of a 50-year-old San Francisco man in a case police say involves romantic entanglements, human trafficking, and deadly violence. Lijun Wang came to the United States from China in February 2016 and worked in an “indentured servant capacity” as a prostitute to pay off her debt to the people who helped pay her way across the Pacific Ocean. A year later, she was dead, her body dumped in a trash bin in an alleyway in the 3100 block of G Street. Video by Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star