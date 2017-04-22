March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

The Earth Day Festival at UC Merced brought local organizations and student groups together to educate people about sustainability and how to reduce waste. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

