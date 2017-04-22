March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Andrew KuhnMerced Sun-Star
