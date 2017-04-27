Debris fire damages city truck

Debris being carried by a Merced city refuse truck caught on fire Thursday, damaging the vehicle but causing no injuries, officials said.
The truck had been loaded with debris collected during a city clean-up of a homeless encampment on East 15th Street when something in the load caught fire, refuse supervisor Dan McComb said.
The vehicle pulled into a city lot near Wardrobe Avenue and Thornton Road. Two engines and six personnel responded, said Cory Haas, Merced Fire Department battalion chief.
Haas said the cause of the fire was unknown.
“It was fully loaded with debris and most of the debris had to be removed to fight the fire,” Haas said.
The vehicle sustained about $2,000 in damage, he said.
Haas reminded residents to be extra cautious when disposing of fireplace ashes or barbeque coals. Such debris should be stored in a metal container for one week and any ashes and coal should be dampened with water before disposal, he said.
Comments