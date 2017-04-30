Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Over the weekend dozens of Merced County residents made their way to the Merced County Fair Grounds for the first Hemp and Cannabis Fair. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced

The Merced Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3300 block of San Mateo Court in Merced, Calif., on Friday, April 28, 2017. According to Detective-Sgt. Curt Gorman, a Hispanic male is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following a verbal argument with three men outside an apartment complex.

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation.

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

The Earth Day Festival at UC Merced brought local organizations and student groups together to educate people about sustainability and how to reduce waste. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

A murder mystery that began two months ago when the body of a 30-year-old Chinese immigrant was found in a trash bin in a dark Merced alleyway ended Friday with the arrest of a 50-year-old San Francisco man in a case police say involves romantic entanglements, human trafficking, and deadly violence. Lijun Wang came to the United States from China in February 2016 and worked in an “indentured servant capacity” as a prostitute to pay off her debt to the people who helped pay her way across the Pacific Ocean. A year later, she was dead, her body dumped in a trash bin in an alleyway in the 3100 block of G Street. Video by Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star

