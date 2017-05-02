Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears over a video feed before Judge David Moranda, as she is arraigned on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, in Los Banos, Calif., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Sanchez was driving a white Buick Century when she crashed the car outside of Los Banos, Friday evening resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the back window of the car.