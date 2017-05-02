Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

A 21-year-old man was struck by a car sometime before noon while he was riding a bicycle along Santa Fe Drive near the former Castle Air Force Base, California Highway Patrol officers reported on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
Man robs Chowchilla cigarette store at gunpoint

Chowchilla police posted this video of a suspect robbing Cigarettes 4 Less at gunpoint July 24, 2017. Merced resident Norman Enrique Rojas, 32, was arrested Aug. 2 after thr police department received several anonymous tips.

Watch as Obdulia Sanchez makes appearance with lawyer at Los Banos court

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears before judge David W. Moranda during a bail hearing at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, a branch of the Merced County Superior Court in Los Banos, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2017. Sanchez has been charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter for a crash that occurred on Friday, July 21, 2017, resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez.

Teen driver who streamed crash, sister's death charged with DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, appears over a video feed before Judge David Moranda, as she is arraigned on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, at the Robert M. Falasco Justice Center, in Los Banos, Calif., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Sanchez was driving a white Buick Century when she crashed the car outside of Los Banos, Friday evening resulting in the death of her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the back window of the car.

Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.