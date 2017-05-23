Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater

The driver of a tanker truck full of gasoline died according to the California Highway Patrol, when his vehicle overturned and caught fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and the Merced County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, found a herd of about 30 cattle that had been stranded on an island surrounded by the Merced River, safe while preparing to deliver hay to the animals in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. According to Sheriff Warnke, about six to eight cows were wading through the water and there were no cows on the island as the aviation unit flew over the island Thursday morning. The cows had been stranded on the island since January when the Merced River level rose.

Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co

A carjacking suspect in Winton led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Highway 99 before crashing outside a fast-food restaurant. The driver, Andrew J. Ramirez, 23, of Fresno, was bloodied during the crash, his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Video by Vikaas Shanker

Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings

Eight baby ducks stuck in a storm drain were reunited with their mother after being rescued by a Merced women and city firefighters. Julene Cook, 53, said she and her brother were walking their dogs and picking up trash along the bike path behind Lowes in Merced on Monday when she noticed something odd. “There’s this duck walking around quacking and I thought it was strange,” Cook told the Merced Sun-Star. Images courtesy of Julene Cook

