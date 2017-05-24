Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire

More Videos

Merced police vehicle involved in 3-car crash 0:46

Gustine man backed into school bus, arrested for DUI 1:26

Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla 0:34

Hilmar football is ready for Friday Night Lights 2:15

Homicide Victim's Family Speaks 1:41

Storage facility in Winton catches fire 0:37

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office 0:36

Bomb threat forces evacuation on Merced County government office 0:47

Yosemite High students collect eclipse data for NASA 0:26

Merced residents have a message for the KKK 1:07

    Crews worked Wednesday to assess the damage and begin repairs on Bell Lane in Atwater after a gas tanker overturned and burst into flames on Tuesday, killing the 57-year-old truck driver from Hughson.

Crews worked Wednesday to assess the damage and begin repairs on Bell Lane in Atwater after a gas tanker overturned and burst into flames on Tuesday, killing the 57-year-old truck driver from Hughson.
A storage facility in Winton caught fire on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, Merced County Fire officials reported. Seven out of the 44 storage units at Town and Country Mini-Storage on Winton Way were damaged by the fire. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Merced residents have a message for the KKK

Advocates and residents in Merced rally together to send a clear message of unity and inclusion in the community on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, while denouncing hatred, violence and racism. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla

The California Highway Patrol respond to the scene of an overturned truck hauling almonds on the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp near the intersection of North Chowchilla Boulevard and Road 15, in Chowchilla, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.