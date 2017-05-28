Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

The inside of the Boeing KC-97-L Stratofreighter during Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum on Sunday May 28, 2017. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
World War II POW veteran turns 101

Elias Rodriguez's daughter, Gloria Rodriguez-Dag, talks about her father's history, health and honor after he participated in the annual Le Grand Community Day Parade Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston

The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries when his Suburban rolled multiple times on Highway 99 near Livingston, the California Highway Patrol said Friday, May 26, 2017.

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and the Merced County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, found a herd of about 30 cattle that had been stranded on an island surrounded by the Merced River, safe while preparing to deliver hay to the animals in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. According to Sheriff Warnke, about six to eight cows were wading through the water and there were no cows on the island as the aviation unit flew over the island Thursday morning. The cows had been stranded on the island since January when the Merced River level rose.

