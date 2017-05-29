Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion

After the tanker truck explosion occurred last week in Atwater, businesses in the area are seeing a decline in sales because the freeway exit is still closed. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
World War II POW veteran turns 101

Elias Rodriguez's daughter, Gloria Rodriguez-Dag, talks about her father's history, health and honor after he participated in the annual Le Grand Community Day Parade Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Man thrown from SUV near Livingston

The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries when his Suburban rolled multiple times on Highway 99 near Livingston, the California Highway Patrol said Friday, May 26, 2017.

