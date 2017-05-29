Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion

Sierra Academy of Aeronautics Chief Flight Instructor, Sanjay Akella, speaks about changes being made to the academy that will improve the quality of eduction students will receive during their time at the academy.
The driver of a tanker truck full of gasoline died according to the California Highway Patrol, when the vehicle overturned and caught fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
El Capitan High School freshman Brody Ferguson, 16, finished second in the paralympic 50-yard and 100-yard races in the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
On Thursday May 18, 2017, 27 students in the Community Based English Tutoring program, or CBET, received certificates of completion for the English classes they’ve been attending for about 9 months. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com