Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

Westbound traffic in both lanes was shut down for 30 to 45 minutes before Calfire-Merced County firefighters brought the fire under control, Wilson said. CHP then opened up the left lane as firefighters continued to put out smoke and embers.
The male driver reported that he was on his way to pick up a load in the empty truck when he noticed smoke coming through the dashboard, so he pulled over and got out of the truck.
Video by Vikaas Shanker and Rob Parsons
