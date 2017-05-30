Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Wednesday marks 20 years of Vanessa Smith's disappearance, a then 15-year-old girl who vanished in Winton late May during her regular walk around the almond orchards near her home. Today Vanessa would be 35-years-old. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
