Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Gunrunner Gun Shop and Shooting Range owner Gerry Mitchell speaks about a proposed bill that would limit the sale of long guns such as rifles to California residents at his business in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. If passed, SB-497 would limit firearm purchases by California residents to one firearm every 30 days. Currently, California residents are limited to one handgun purchase every 30 days.