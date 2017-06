Faviola Ochoa, speaks about her missing husband Jose Castaneda, as shortly after the Merced County Sheriff's Office called off the search in the Merced River at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Castaneda has been missing since Wednesday, June 14, after he entered the Merced River and saved his 3-year-old daughter from drowning. The Merced County Sheriff's Office resumed their search for Castaneda on Friday, June 16, 2017.