More Videos

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi 0:51

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

Pause
Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple 0:44

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County 2:59

Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County

Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater 1:11

Gilliam propels Merced past Atwater

Man crashes stolen car during police chase, officers say. Injuries reported 1:15

Man crashes stolen car during police chase, officers say. Injuries reported

Crash on Main Street in Merced 0:31

Crash on Main Street in Merced

Man on motorcycle suffers major injuries in crash south of Merced 0:42

Man on motorcycle suffers major injuries in crash south of Merced

Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation 0:36

Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival 1:04

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

  • Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex

    According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, multiple families have been displaced after a structure fire at an apartment complex in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex

According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County Battalion Chief Baraka Carter, multiple families have been displaced after a structure fire at an apartment complex in Winton, Calif., on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

Local

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

A small fire erupted at about 11:10 a.m. at the Foster Farms facility on Collier Road in Delhi on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017, according to Merced County-CalFire officials. Machinery caught on fire and was put out shortly after. No injuries were reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

Local

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

An anonymous donor gave an additional $25,000 to increase the reward to $75,000 for information on the killings of Bill and Lena Chapman, who were slain Oct. 1, 2006. The new sign went up Sept. 25, 2017.

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Local

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Local

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Dozens of people celebrated Merced Pride on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 at Applegate Park. Sunday festivities included a drag show, raffles, music, vendors and informational booths. Merced Pride events kicked off on Friday with a mixture at 510 Bistro on Main Street and the showing of documentary Raising Zoey, that chronicles the life of a transgender teen. This was the second year the Merced LGBTQ Alliance organized a pride event and organizers said the aimed to shed light on LGBTQ issues in Merced County, especially for LGBTQ youth. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

Local

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

An organizer talks about the annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Rancho Del Ray Golf Club in Atwater. The friendly tournament is an annual fundraising outing organized by law enforcement and justice officials in honor of Stephan Gray, a gang unit officer with the Merced Police Department who was killed in the line of duty April 15, 2004. More than 100 golfers teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday. After playing the course, the golfers, which included first responders, court officials and sponsor business and organization representatives, were treated to a lunch as scores were tallied. Money raised from the event are split between different charities and scholarships.