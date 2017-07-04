More Videos

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:12

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County

Pause
Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse' 1:44

Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse'

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

UC Merced students worry as DACA ends 1:26

UC Merced students worry as DACA ends

Did Los Banos teacher sentenced for child porn possession express remorse? 1:15

Did Los Banos teacher sentenced for child porn possession express remorse?

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting 1:52

Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi 0:51

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

  • Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered

    Merced tenants displaced when their apartments were shuttered say they're not sure what's in store. One resident, Christina Wood, speaks on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered

Merced tenants displaced when their apartments were shuttered say they're not sure what's in store. One resident, Christina Wood, speaks on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse'

Local

Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse'

Dozens of people showed up to Courthouse Park in Merced and marched down M Street to Applegate Park to support survivors of domestic abuse on Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Valley Crisis Center is working with community members to support and shed awareness on the issue that affects one in four women. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

UC Merced students worry as DACA ends

Local

UC Merced students worry as DACA ends

A 19-year-old University of California, Merced DACA student speaks about being raised in the United States educational system on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

Local

Small fire erupts at Foster Farms in Delhi

A small fire erupted at about 11:10 a.m. at the Foster Farms facility on Collier Road in Delhi on Sunday Oct. 1, 2017, according to Merced County-CalFire officials. Machinery caught on fire and was put out shortly after. No injuries were reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

Local

Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple

An anonymous donor gave an additional $25,000 to increase the reward to $75,000 for information on the killings of Bill and Lena Chapman, who were slain Oct. 1, 2006. The new sign went up Sept. 25, 2017.

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Local

Here's what you can find at the Livingston Sweet Potato Festival

Dozens headed to Livingston for the Sweet Potato Festival on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. Every vendor had a sweet potato item on the menu and kids could learn the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes and how they're grown. There were carnival rides, live music, recipe contests, games and pro wrestling. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Local

Dozens celebrate Merced Pride over the weekend

Dozens of people celebrated Merced Pride on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 at Applegate Park. Sunday festivities included a drag show, raffles, music, vendors and informational booths. Merced Pride events kicked off on Friday with a mixture at 510 Bistro on Main Street and the showing of documentary Raising Zoey, that chronicles the life of a transgender teen. This was the second year the Merced LGBTQ Alliance organized a pride event and organizers said the aimed to shed light on LGBTQ issues in Merced County, especially for LGBTQ youth. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

Local

Fundraiser in fallen Merced officer's name continues

An organizer talks about the annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Rancho Del Ray Golf Club in Atwater. The friendly tournament is an annual fundraising outing organized by law enforcement and justice officials in honor of Stephan Gray, a gang unit officer with the Merced Police Department who was killed in the line of duty April 15, 2004. More than 100 golfers teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday. After playing the course, the golfers, which included first responders, court officials and sponsor business and organization representatives, were treated to a lunch as scores were tallied. Money raised from the event are split between different charities and scholarships.