Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered

An organizer talks about the annual Stephan Gray Memorial Fund/Merced Police Officers Association Golf Tournament held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the Rancho Del Ray Golf Club in Atwater. The friendly tournament is an annual fundraising outing organized by law enforcement and justice officials in honor of Stephan Gray, a gang unit officer with the Merced Police Department who was killed in the line of duty April 15, 2004. More than 100 golfers teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday. After playing the course, the golfers, which included first responders, court officials and sponsor business and organization representatives, were treated to a lunch as scores were tallied. Money raised from the event are split between different charities and scholarships.