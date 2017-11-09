Former Los Banos Unified School District Trustee Dominic Falasco speaks at a board meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Los Banos City Hall.
Former Los Banos Unified School District Trustee Dominic Falasco speaks at a board meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Los Banos City Hall. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Former Los Banos Unified School District Trustee Dominic Falasco speaks at a board meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Los Banos City Hall. Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Local

Former Los Banos school trustee who helped expose corruption injured in crash

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 09, 2017 4:35 PM

A former Los Banos school trustee who is a star witness in a corruption case involving the school district suffered minor injuries after his truck veered off a Merced County road Tuesday morning.

Dominic Falasco, a prominent Los Banos area attorney, was driving alone east on Sand Slough Road at about 8:25 a.m. toward the turn at Nickel Road at about 55 mph when he was unable to negotiate the left curve, veering off the roadway edge, California Highway Patrol Los Banos Area Officer Dean Emehiser said.

Falasco's 2003 Ford F-150 continued east and collided into a gravel pile before running into an irrigation ditch, where the vehicle landed upright but partially submerged, Emehiser said.

Falasco was able to exit the vehicle and waited for emergency personnel to arrive, Emehiser said. He was transported by Riggs ambulance to Los Banos Memorial for treatment of minor injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, Emehiser said, adding that he didn't believe foul play is involved.

Falasco was a trustee of the Los Banos Unified School District when he brought accusations of bribery against fellow former trustee Tommy Jones to the Merced County District Attorney's Office in 2015. Falasco worked under cover for authorities during a 10-month investigation and recorded meetings between him, Jones and Merced area contractor Gregory Opinski.

Investigation reports state Opinski and Jones bribed Falasco $12,000 to vote for Opinski as the construction manager for the Mercey Springs Elementary School expansion project, and other votes. Opinski and Jones have pleaded not guilty to felony bribery charges on which they were held to stand trial.

That trial is scheduled to start Feb. 27, according to court records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage

    A car crashed into a mechanic’s garage about 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, after the driver had a reaction to a medical condition, possibly a seizure, Atwater police said.

Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage

Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage 0:23

Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage
Man struck by train in Merced 0:20

Man struck by train in Merced
Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

View More Video