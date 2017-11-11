More Videos

March for ‘Dreamers’ passes through Merced County 1:41

Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:25

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College 1:42

Car crashes into Atwater mechanic garage 0:23

Man struck by train in Merced 0:20

This is the first inmate to be awarded Student of the Month at Merced College 1:33

Killer of Merced cab driver sentenced 1:43

Merced man's Halloween decorations are lit 1:02

Merced woman hit by car Halloween night 0:45

  • This is how Los Banos honored veterans

    Check out some clips from the annual Los Banos Veterans Parade held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Check out some clips from the annual Los Banos Veterans Parade held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Local

A Merced woman was struck by a car while crossing the 900 block of Loughborough Drive about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to Merced police. Her injuries may be life threatening, police said.

Local

Witches, super heroes, zombies head to police department on Halloween

For the first time in Merced, dozens of kids were able to trick-or-treat at the Merced Police Department on Halloween night. Police officers and officials from Riggs Ambulance handed out candy that was donated by the community. The police department hopes events like this can bring the community closer to police officers and create positive relationships with kids, officials said. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Local

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Olivia Lynch, 36, was one of the 60 nurses sent to Puerto Rico to assist with disaster reliefs by the Registered Nurse Response Network, an organization with National Nurses United. She is going to Washington D.C on Thursday to speak to members in Congress about what she saw and what needs to be done. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com