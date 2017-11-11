More Videos

    Sights and sounds from the Merced Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Merced man's Halloween decorations are lit

Carlos Flores, 37, decked out his Merced home on Lynmarie Drive with Halloween decorations mostly made from scratch. Flores started building everything in July, he said, and hopes to make it even bigger for next Halloween. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Merced woman hit by car Halloween night

A Merced woman was struck by a car while crossing the 900 block of Loughborough Drive about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to Merced police. Her injuries may be life threatening, police said.

Witches, super heroes, zombies head to police department on Halloween

For the first time in Merced, dozens of kids were able to trick-or-treat at the Merced Police Department on Halloween night. Police officers and officials from Riggs Ambulance handed out candy that was donated by the community. The police department hopes events like this can bring the community closer to police officers and create positive relationships with kids, officials said. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Merced nurse goes to D.C to talk about aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Olivia Lynch, 36, was one of the 60 nurses sent to Puerto Rico to assist with disaster reliefs by the Registered Nurse Response Network, an organization with National Nurses United. She is going to Washington D.C on Thursday to speak to members in Congress about what she saw and what needs to be done. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com