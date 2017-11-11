Merced Veterans Day Parade

Two short social media videos played a small but pivotal role breaking a case against two men who robbed three stores in less than an hour last year in Merced County.
Video from the Merced County District Attorney's Office
Benito Gutierrez, 41, giving a speech during a graduation ceremony at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. He was the first inmate to be awarded Student of the Month in October at Merced College since inmates could take classes. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
Carlos Flores, 37, decked out his Merced home on Lynmarie Drive with Halloween decorations mostly made from scratch. Flores started building everything in July, he said, and hopes to make it even bigger for next Halloween. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
A Merced woman was struck by a car while crossing the 900 block of Loughborough Drive about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, according to Merced police. Her injuries may be life threatening, police said.
For the first time in Merced, dozens of kids were able to trick-or-treat at the Merced Police Department on Halloween night. Police officers and officials from Riggs Ambulance handed out candy that was donated by the community. The police department hopes events like this can bring the community closer to police officers and create positive relationships with kids, officials said. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
Adam Pluguez, 33, of Merced, speaks about his use of medicinal marijuana to help him deal with the side effects of opioids at his home in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. A newly proposed Merced County ordinance allowing six plants to be grown indoors, may result in higher costs for medicinal users.
Olivia Lynch, 36, was one of the 60 nurses sent to Puerto Rico to assist with disaster reliefs by the Registered Nurse Response Network, an organization with National Nurses United. She is going to Washington D.C on Thursday to speak to members in Congress about what she saw and what needs to be done. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com