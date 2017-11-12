Here's where all the marching bands were on Veterans Day

Members of the Atwater High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Pacheco High School marching band practice in the parking lot during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Livingston High School marching band practice in the parking lot during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Atwater High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Pacheco High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Pacheco High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Pacheco High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Judges score a marching band's performance during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Merced High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Merced High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Los Banos High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Los Banos High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Los Banos High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
People watch marching bands perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the El Capitan High School marching band salute in honor of veterans during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Buhach Colony High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
A member of the Buhach Colony High School marching band salutes in honor of veterans during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Golden Valley High School percussion group practice during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Sebastian Jimenez, a 17-year-old member of the Golden Valley Cardinal Regiment, tests out a tenor saxophone during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Pacheco High School marching band members Nereyda Munoz, 17, Sonia Ramos, 14, Cynthia Ramirez, 15 and Oliver Reyes, 15, pose for a photo during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Irvington High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Santa Cruz High School marching band take a break before performing during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Washington Union High School marching band perform during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
Members of the Orestimba High School marching band practice in the parking lot during the 58th annual Central Valley Band Review Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School in Merced.
