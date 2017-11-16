Merced man arrested in afternoon DUI crash, police say

A 28-year-old man from Merced was arrested on Thursday for causing a crash while he was under the influence of alcohol, the Merced Police Department reported. A woman suffered minor injuries.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Pierre Griggs was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on W. 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, police said. He hit a car that was stopped at a stop sign.
The woman in the other car was transported to a hospital with head injuries, police said. Her current condition is unknown.
Griggs was booked into the Merced County Jail for DUI with injuries, according to officials.
Never miss a local story.
No other information was immediately available.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments