Minor injuries were reported in a DUI crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and W 21st Street on Thursday afternoon, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Local

Merced man arrested in afternoon DUI crash, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

November 16, 2017 08:10 PM

A 28-year-old man from Merced was arrested on Thursday for causing a crash while he was under the influence of alcohol, the Merced Police Department reported. A woman suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Pierre Griggs was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on W. 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, police said. He hit a car that was stopped at a stop sign.

The woman in the other car was transported to a hospital with head injuries, police said. Her current condition is unknown.

Griggs was booked into the Merced County Jail for DUI with injuries, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

