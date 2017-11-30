More Videos

Local

Winton man killed after crashing into almond orchard west of Highway 59

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

November 30, 2017 04:28 PM

A 61-year-old man from Winton was killed on Thursday just before noon in a solo-vehicle crash outside of Snelling near Highway 59, California Highway Patrol reported.

He was driving a 1998 GNC Sierra west on Youd Road just west of Highway 59 around 11:35 a.m., Officer Eric Zuniga said. For an unknown reason he drifted to the right then to the left across both lanes rolling three times into an almond orchard.

The car hit a tree, Zuniga said, and the man was ejected and landed about 40 feet away from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

His name wasn't released as authorities worked to notify his family.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

