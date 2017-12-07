Two people suffered minor injuries on Monday Dec. 7, 2017 in a four-car pile-up on Santa Fe Drive in the Beachwood area, California Highway Patrol reported.
Two people injured in four-car pileup on Santa Fe Drive

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 07, 2017 11:02 AM

Two people suffered minor injuries on Monday morning in a four-car pile-up on Santa Fe Drive in the Beachwood area, California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 8:05, 60-year-old Julia Hughes of Atwater, driving a 2016 Kia Rio, was stopped in the right lane eastbound on Santa Fe Drive west of Franklin Boulevard, Officer Eric Zuniga said. Two cars were stopped behind her, a 2012 Kia Optima driven by 32-year-old Viviana Lozano of Winton and a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Ana Maria Rubio, 22 of Winton.

Alicia Dominguez, 23 of Merced, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima going 50 mph when she crashed into Rubio’s Accord, creating a “chain reaction,” Zuniga said.

Dominguez was transported to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock for a possible broken arm, according to Zuniga, and Rubio complained of pain and was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Zuniga said.

Monica Velez:209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

