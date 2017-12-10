More Videos

Local

Man struck by car in Merced suffers possible life-threatening injuries, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 10, 2017 08:02 PM

UPDATED 54 MINUTES AGO

A man was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Sunday night in Merced, the Merced Police Department reported.

Few details were immediately available.

At about 6:45 p.m., a small dark car was traveling eastbound on W Olive Avenue near Park Avenue, Sgt. Tony Aponte said, and the driver hit a man who was crossing the street.

The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, Aponte said. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

