Women dies at Merced hospital after struck by car, police report

A 69-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night after she was struck by a car in Merced, the Merced Police Department reported.
At about 8:45, John Velasquez, 30, was driving a Toyota Highlander north on Parsons Avenue when he hit a women who was walking the roadway, police said.
The women, whose named is being withheld until her family is notified, was transported to Mercy Medical Center where she later died, according to officials.
The collision is under investigation, police said, and it is unknown is alcohol or drugs was a factor.
Anyone with information on this incident can call 209-388-7719 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. People can send anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
This story has been corrected to show the incident happened on Saturday.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
