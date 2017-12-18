Local

She was struck by a car and died Saturday in Merced. She was identified Monday.

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 18, 2017 04:56 PM

A woman killed over the weekend after she was struck by a car has been identified.

Sharon Ziccone, 69, was walking in the roadway around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Parsons Avenue when she was struck by a Toyota Highlander, according to the Merced Police Department.

Ziccone's identity was confirmed Monday by the Merced County Coroner's Office.

Merced police said the driver of the Highlander, identified by investigators as 30-year-old John Valasquez of Merced, was traveling north on Parsons Avenue when the collision happened.

Ziccone was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced where she later died.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation over the weekend. Merced officers were not immediately available for comment Monday.

Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Dan Dabney at 209-388-7719 to the Police Department's Tipster line 209-385-4725. You also can send information through an anonymous text message to "TIP411" (847411) and include the word "Compvip" as the keyword in the text message.

Rob Parsons, 209-385-2482 or rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

