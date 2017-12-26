Local

Woman killed in suspected drunken-driving crash in Merced County

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsun-star.com

December 26, 2017 10:00 AM

A 66-year-old San Jose woman was killed Sunday night in a suspected drunken driving crash near Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol reported.

She was a passenger in a 1999 Honda sedan that left the roadway and crashed down a steep hillside along Highway 152 near Upper Cottonwood Road, according to the CHP.

She was identified Tuesday by the Merced County Coroner's Office as Rafaela Chavez-Olivera.

The driver, Ismael Mota Zavaleta, 30, also of San Jose, suffered unspecified major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. He remained hospitalized but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash was reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Eve night.

Investigators said Zavaleta was driving west on Highway 152 when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled down a hill. The car sustained major frontend damage.

Chavez-Olivera, who was sitting in the front passenger's seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

There were no reports of any other vehicles involved in the crash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Garage attic catches fire in Merced

    A Merced family won't have to spend Christmas day away from home after firefighters extinguished an attic fire before it damaged the rest of the house, officials said.

Garage attic catches fire in Merced

Garage attic catches fire in Merced 0:47

Garage attic catches fire in Merced
Vacant Merced home catches fire 1:02

Vacant Merced home catches fire
Chimney fire in Merced home extinguished 0:56

Chimney fire in Merced home extinguished

View More Video