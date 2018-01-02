Merced names a new interim police chief. Search begins for new leadership

Christopher Goodwin, a 21-year veteran of the Merced Police Department, has been named interim police chief.
The announcement came early Tuesday in a brief news release from Merced City Manager Steve Carrigan.
Goodwin, 47, has been serving as the acting police chief since at least early last month when Norman Andrade abruptly retired. City officials announced Andrade's retirement in November and said he planned to stay on until the end of the year to help oversee the transition for the new police chief.
But that didn't happen. It's unclear why. City officials have said Andrade wanted to spend more time with his family.
In a short telephone interview Tuesday, Goodwin said he agreed to take the interim position to help the department transition to new leadership in the coming months, but said he doesn't see himself in the chief's role long-term.
"I have no plans to apply for the job permanently," Goodwin told the Sun-Star. "I agreed to take it for now because the department needs someone to answer questions and keep us moving forward and that's what we're doing."
The timeframe for hiring a new chief remains unclear and could take three months or more, Goodwin said.
Goodwin has worked a variety of jobs during his more than two decades within the department, including street crimes unit, detectives, gang-violence suppression and SWAT, among others. He was promoted to captain in 2016.
Carrigan described Goodwin as a "good transition" for the department and the city.
"He knows the operation thoroughly, he knows the men and women on the team and he can provide the high caliber of leadership needed while we go through the search process," Carrigan said in the statement.
Carrigan said the city plans to hire an "executive search firm" to help the city find a new chief with recruitment process focused in the western United States.
Following that 30-day process, Carrigan said, city leaders will select candidates from the applicant pool.
Carrigan said the new chief will "recognize that our community is changing, that we are growing, that we are transforming, but that we have lots of traditional Valley values that we still cherish.
"It's a big job, it's a challenging job, but the people of Merced deserve this in their police chief," Carrigan said.
The chief's position pays up to $157,372 per year.
