Merced resident shoots suspected burglar during break-in, police say

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night when shot while allegedly breaking into an apartment on West Yosemite Avenue in Merced, the Merced Police Department reported.
Few details were immediately available.
At about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, a man heard someone trying to break into his home at 604 W. Yosemite Ave., Sgt, Dan Dabney said. The homeowner confronted the suspect and shot him, according to police.
The suspect was taken to Mercy Medical Center. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
Never miss a local story.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments