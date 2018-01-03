Merced resident shoots suspected burglar during break-in, police say

More Videos 0:26 Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting Pause 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:19 Merced police release video of car in hit and run 1:52 National Signing Day 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:47 Garage attic catches fire in Merced Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting A man was transported to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday night after being shot in an apartment complex on W Yosemite Avenue in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com A man was transported to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday night after being shot in an apartment complex on W Yosemite Avenue in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

