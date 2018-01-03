More Videos

A man was transported to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday night after being shot in an apartment complex on W Yosemite Avenue in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

Local

Merced resident shoots suspected burglar during break-in, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

January 03, 2018 11:53 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 54 MINUTES AGO

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night when shot while allegedly breaking into an apartment on West Yosemite Avenue in Merced, the Merced Police Department reported. 

Few details were immediately available.

At about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, a man heard someone trying to break into his home at 604 W. Yosemite Ave., Sgt, Dan Dabney said. The homeowner confronted the suspect and shot him, according to police. 

The suspect was taken to Mercy Medical Center. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

